Northeast Jones graduates and brothers Miles and Mason Smith have received scholarships from the Alabama Grocers Education Foundation.
Both are recipients of 2020-21 AGA Scholarships. Miles Smith is working to obtain a degree in sports management from the University of South Alabama, where he is a pitcher. Mason Smith is working to obtain a degree in sports management from Pearl River Community College, where he is also a pitcher.
The Smith brothers received two of 37 scholarships totaling $34,500 that were awarded to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association member companies. They are the sons of Ken and Mechelle Smith of Laurel.
The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parents’ employment or their own part-time employment by firms that are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. This year, the foundation received more than 65 applications.
Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.