Northeast Jones graduate Mason Smith was awarded a scholarship by the Alabama Grocers Association for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday at the Hattiesburg/Laurel regional airport. Smith is the only one to receive this scholarship in the Laurel area. This year, the association received 100 applicants.

Mason Smith

Mason Smith

Smith starred on the baseball field at Northeast Jones before pitching for two years at Pearl River Community College. In May, he announced that he would further his career at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

