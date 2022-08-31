Northeast Jones graduate Mason Smith was awarded a scholarship by the Alabama Grocers Association for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday at the Hattiesburg/Laurel regional airport. Smith is the only one to receive this scholarship in the Laurel area. This year, the association received 100 applicants.
Smith starred on the baseball field at Northeast Jones before pitching for two years at Pearl River Community College. In May, he announced that he would further his career at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president of the AGA. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”
Applicants are selected based on their parents’ work in the Alabama Grocers community or their work on a part-time basis. Applicants are judged by an impartial committee, and all students are selected on their work in both academic achievements and community involvement.
“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Tom Sayers, Chairman of Publix Super Markets, Inc. Board of Trustees. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting the lives of hundreds of young people.”
The AGA is a state trade association and has represented the grocery retail community since 1990. With more than 135 members operating 850 stores nationwide, companies associated with the group have generated 70,000 jobs and $2.2 billion in annual wages paid.
