For her dedication to school and community, Phyliss Snowden was selected as the Laurel School District 2020 Parent of the Year.
Snowden can be seen around Laurel Magnet School of the Arts organizing events, serving the students and staff and giving encouraging words, school officials said, adding that she is always donating, volunteering and showing kindness to others. She is the mother of fifth-grader Gloriana Snowden, fourth-grader Sunshine Snowden and third-grader Harley Snowden.
“Mrs. Phyliss is an exceptional parent,” Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton said. “It means the world to me that she is being recognized. She is very supportive and passionate about serving the scholars and staff at LMSA. She can often be found organizing LMSA’s PTO events with a warm smile and kind words. We are lucky to have her as a parent at LMSA.”
— By PIO Lacey Walters Slay/Laurel School District
