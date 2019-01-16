The Northeast Jones Gold Horizons showchoir will present “Soup & Songs for the Soul” at 7 p.m. Saturday in the PAC building on the Northeast Jones High School campus.
The performance will be a preview of the upcoming competition show “I Love Lucy.”
The Northeast Jones Junior High Tiger Vibe will also be previewing its upcoming competition show.
Soup will be served in the cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The upcoming competition season begins the following Saturday, Jan. 25, at South Jones High School.
Organizers encourage the public to “come out and support these talented students as they kick off the 2019 showchoir season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.