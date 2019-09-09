The South Jones homecoming court, front row, Queen Madison Jones; second row, from left, student body maids Kaitlyn Millsap and Baylee Boyette, Miss South Jones Junior High Claire Flowers and Miss South Jones High Mackenzie Jones; third row, junior maids Callie Bell and Thaily Moreno, senior maids Fakyla McGillberry and Lorran Morgan, football maids Kaitlyn Kirksey, Cydney Robertson and KK Lawrence; fourth row, eighth-grade maids Shannon Morgan and Harleigh Fortenberry, freshman maids Issabella Hammond and Devon Lucus and sophomore maids Weslyn Blackwell and Sumer Boyette.
