A South Jones student has been selected as a National Merit semifinalist, one of only 16,000 nationwide and the only student from Jones County.
Anna Donald, the daughter of Chad and Brooke Donald of Ellisville, is a senior at South Jones, has excelled academically and in extracurricular activities. She maintains a 4.0+ GPA, scored a 33 on the ACT and will graduate with Honors and MS Scholars in May. She was a 2018-2019 Jones County Future Leader, selected as Jones County’s Distinguished Young Woman 2019 and recognized as a Top 10 contestant in Mississippi Distinguished Young Woman 2019.
Anna participates in show choir and drama at South Jones. She is also an active member of the Beta Club, Smart Club, Key Club, Student Council and serves in her youth group at First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
Initiated in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Program is a prestigious honor designed to recognize high achieving students and to offer a sizable number of scholarships. It is supported by some 400 independent corporate organizations and higher education institutions. Only 16,000 Semifinalists were chosen nation-wide and only 144 were selected in the state of Mississippi.
“Congratulations Anna on all of your accomplishments,” wrote SJHS Supervising Principal B.R. Jones. “We are very proud to have you represent South Jones High School. Go Braves!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.