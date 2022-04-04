Southern Civitan Club donated $200 to fund a field trip to the Hattiesburg Zoo for Joy Rudder and Julie Shows’ classrooms at West Jones Elementary School. The field trip is scheduled for this month. From left, WJE’s McCollum, Rudder and Julie Shows, Southern Civitan President Tiffany Parrish and Treasurer Joy Ulland. Club officers not pictured are Lacey Kux-Manning and Kelli Holston. Southern Civitan is a local chapter of Civitan International, which was founded in 1917. Southern Civitan chartered the local chapter in 2017 and serves Jones County. To get involved, donate or for more information, call 601-422-7575 or go to Civitan.org.
