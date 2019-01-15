USM

The dome at Southern Miss (Photo by Southern Miss media relations)

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2018 fall semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following:

Bay Springs

President’s list: Peyton Montgomery Sims

Dean’s list: Amanda LeAnn Agee, Julie Elizabeth Fail, Brelon Hawkins Hendry and Amber Walker

ELLIVSILLE

President’s list: Chanler Corrine Baker, Zachary Austin Biglane, Jammi Phanvongsa Clark, Dru Bailey Elkins, Jonathan Ryan Fennell, Leslee Ann Higgs, April Ezell Lee, Daniel Ray McAllister Jr., Kaylee Lauren Phillips and Morgan Rebecca Sparrow

Dean’s list: Lea Valeree Adlaon Abao, Khadejah  Buxton, Zachary H. Culpepper, Joshua Josaniel Daye, Taylor Christine Evans, Caleb Ryan Guilbeau, Aleigha Melissa Hebert, Elizabeth  Herring, Karly Lane Jones, Meagan Nicole Keys, Madison Renee McAlpin, Alejandra  Ortiz, Seth Ian Powell, William Cody Sanderson, Lucinda Mozingo Simons, Sarah Olivia Stroud, Alyssa Jade Sumrall, McKenzie Claire Watts, Jon Weston Widener, Dalton Read Williamson, Mary Morgan Windham and Mary LeeAnne Womack

HEIDELBERG

President’s list: Laila Jade Roberts

Dean’s list: Jakayla Tyanna Grady and Tyreke Deandre Thomas

LAUREL

President’s list: Sydney Jade Baker, Anthony Phillip Barnes, Tekayla Janae Brown, Daryn Nicole Chancellor, Erin Rae Crater, Laekin Alexis Ellzie, Lauren Millicent Farragut, Haley Brooke Hill, Bryce  Holland, Corey Allen Johnson, Laken Sherry Kimberlin, Kendra  Kitchens, Anna Maria Morgan, Megan Colleen Pitts, Alexandria Dianne Rigney, Obrie David Scarbrough, Daniel Frazier Shelton, Jada Sinclair Speed, Samuel Martin Sumrall, Ethan Bryce Surrett, Hunter Ashton Windham, Paige Victoria Wright and Jared Alan Yelverton

Dean’s list: Bryce Nolan Andrus, Shaniqua D Beavers, Brett Michael Benigno, Gretchen Suzanne Bergin, Andrea Denea Boykin, Mary Hannah Clark, Brittani Eugenia Dozier, Shelby Milia Edwards, Hannah Marie Grantham, Cameron Kade Green, Haley Yon Harris, Kalissa N Hinton, Jordan  Holifield, Stephanie Michelle Jackson, Madison Rae Jarreau, Robert Dean Cody Johnson, Cortias Travon Jones, Brandi Jordan, Kathryn Annette Jordan, Breana N Kelley, Jacob David Kilpatrick, Elvia Clarisa Marin, Savannah Rae McDonald, Kayla Dianna Mosley, Bryce Camden Murphy, Bailey Christian Nichols, Rebekah Lee Page, Victoria Jade Parker, Jonathan Keith Perkins, Patricia Lynn Presher, Christopher Lynn Reeves, Katelyn Elizabeth Regan, Zachary Thomas Rodgers, Nathaniel C. Schumann, James Zachary Sherman, Ashlyn Naomi Smith, Joshua Dylan Stockstill, LaTasha Hope Taylor, Sara Kathryn Terry, Sabrina Alicia Voge, Haley Erin Walters, Keyera Chante Waters, Olivia Grace Williams, Abigail Sands Willis and Zanquelis Wolverton

LOUIN

President’s list: Jessica Lee Upton

Dean’s List: Collyn Elizabeth Bassett, Molly Grace Jordan and Jessica  McLaurin

MOSELLE

President’s list: Jennifer Michelle Hodges, Stephanie Lauren Murrell, Charlotte M Phillips and Jesse Benard Tims

Dean’s list: Misty Dawn Evans, Jerilynn Nicole Lee and Sara Aleece Williamson

OVETT

President’s list: Megan Taylor Byrd and Brandon Allen Shoemake

Dean’s list: Erica Faye Adams and Blake Gipson McKay

SEMINARY

President’s list: Kelli Grace Barr, Miranda Kaye Espey Loper, Ally E. Reynolds, Shaye Joy Sullivan and Carlee Elizabeth Walters

Dean’s list: Hayley Noelle Ellzey, LeAnn Morgan Hicks, Billy Don Loper, Woodsen  Lott, Allison Jo McCollum, Fisher Cade Norris, Emma Kate Parker, Emily Madison Pendleton, Jenna Elizabeth Sanford and Kayla T. Tyler

SOSO

President’s list: Kaitlyn Danielle Hite and Ross Thompson

Dean’s list: Marianna Gayle Lunsford

STRINGER

President’s list: Rebecca E Holifield and Haylee A Windham

Dean’s list: Auburn Elizabeth Ansley, Rachel Lee Holifield and Madison Brooke Ulmer

TAYLORSVILLE

President’s list: Shania Jenee' Clark and Kennedy Deniya Ducksworth

Dean’s list: Brody William Bray, Macy Dlyn Hegwood, Brandon Reid Henderson and Marina Faith Sims

WAYNESBORO

President’s list: Katelyn Danielle Holland, Jordynne Grimes McCarty, Reagan  Revon and Breanna S Walters

Dean’s list: Tyler Reed Cochran, Laken B Freeman, Jeremy Durin Harrison, Mackenzie Nicole Hutto, Shawn Dexter James, Miriam Clanton Nicholson, Jill Tonettee Phillips, Dakota Lyn Shoemaker, Megan Elizabeth Sickinger, Domenesha She'La Taylor and Tria Jaylynn Waller

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.