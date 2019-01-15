The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2018 fall semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following:
Bay Springs
President’s list: Peyton Montgomery Sims
Dean’s list: Amanda LeAnn Agee, Julie Elizabeth Fail, Brelon Hawkins Hendry and Amber Walker
ELLIVSILLE
President’s list: Chanler Corrine Baker, Zachary Austin Biglane, Jammi Phanvongsa Clark, Dru Bailey Elkins, Jonathan Ryan Fennell, Leslee Ann Higgs, April Ezell Lee, Daniel Ray McAllister Jr., Kaylee Lauren Phillips and Morgan Rebecca Sparrow
Dean’s list: Lea Valeree Adlaon Abao, Khadejah Buxton, Zachary H. Culpepper, Joshua Josaniel Daye, Taylor Christine Evans, Caleb Ryan Guilbeau, Aleigha Melissa Hebert, Elizabeth Herring, Karly Lane Jones, Meagan Nicole Keys, Madison Renee McAlpin, Alejandra Ortiz, Seth Ian Powell, William Cody Sanderson, Lucinda Mozingo Simons, Sarah Olivia Stroud, Alyssa Jade Sumrall, McKenzie Claire Watts, Jon Weston Widener, Dalton Read Williamson, Mary Morgan Windham and Mary LeeAnne Womack
HEIDELBERG
President’s list: Laila Jade Roberts
Dean’s list: Jakayla Tyanna Grady and Tyreke Deandre Thomas
LAUREL
President’s list: Sydney Jade Baker, Anthony Phillip Barnes, Tekayla Janae Brown, Daryn Nicole Chancellor, Erin Rae Crater, Laekin Alexis Ellzie, Lauren Millicent Farragut, Haley Brooke Hill, Bryce Holland, Corey Allen Johnson, Laken Sherry Kimberlin, Kendra Kitchens, Anna Maria Morgan, Megan Colleen Pitts, Alexandria Dianne Rigney, Obrie David Scarbrough, Daniel Frazier Shelton, Jada Sinclair Speed, Samuel Martin Sumrall, Ethan Bryce Surrett, Hunter Ashton Windham, Paige Victoria Wright and Jared Alan Yelverton
Dean’s list: Bryce Nolan Andrus, Shaniqua D Beavers, Brett Michael Benigno, Gretchen Suzanne Bergin, Andrea Denea Boykin, Mary Hannah Clark, Brittani Eugenia Dozier, Shelby Milia Edwards, Hannah Marie Grantham, Cameron Kade Green, Haley Yon Harris, Kalissa N Hinton, Jordan Holifield, Stephanie Michelle Jackson, Madison Rae Jarreau, Robert Dean Cody Johnson, Cortias Travon Jones, Brandi Jordan, Kathryn Annette Jordan, Breana N Kelley, Jacob David Kilpatrick, Elvia Clarisa Marin, Savannah Rae McDonald, Kayla Dianna Mosley, Bryce Camden Murphy, Bailey Christian Nichols, Rebekah Lee Page, Victoria Jade Parker, Jonathan Keith Perkins, Patricia Lynn Presher, Christopher Lynn Reeves, Katelyn Elizabeth Regan, Zachary Thomas Rodgers, Nathaniel C. Schumann, James Zachary Sherman, Ashlyn Naomi Smith, Joshua Dylan Stockstill, LaTasha Hope Taylor, Sara Kathryn Terry, Sabrina Alicia Voge, Haley Erin Walters, Keyera Chante Waters, Olivia Grace Williams, Abigail Sands Willis and Zanquelis Wolverton
LOUIN
President’s list: Jessica Lee Upton
Dean’s List: Collyn Elizabeth Bassett, Molly Grace Jordan and Jessica McLaurin
MOSELLE
President’s list: Jennifer Michelle Hodges, Stephanie Lauren Murrell, Charlotte M Phillips and Jesse Benard Tims
Dean’s list: Misty Dawn Evans, Jerilynn Nicole Lee and Sara Aleece Williamson
OVETT
President’s list: Megan Taylor Byrd and Brandon Allen Shoemake
Dean’s list: Erica Faye Adams and Blake Gipson McKay
SEMINARY
President’s list: Kelli Grace Barr, Miranda Kaye Espey Loper, Ally E. Reynolds, Shaye Joy Sullivan and Carlee Elizabeth Walters
Dean’s list: Hayley Noelle Ellzey, LeAnn Morgan Hicks, Billy Don Loper, Woodsen Lott, Allison Jo McCollum, Fisher Cade Norris, Emma Kate Parker, Emily Madison Pendleton, Jenna Elizabeth Sanford and Kayla T. Tyler
SOSO
President’s list: Kaitlyn Danielle Hite and Ross Thompson
Dean’s list: Marianna Gayle Lunsford
STRINGER
President’s list: Rebecca E Holifield and Haylee A Windham
Dean’s list: Auburn Elizabeth Ansley, Rachel Lee Holifield and Madison Brooke Ulmer
TAYLORSVILLE
President’s list: Shania Jenee' Clark and Kennedy Deniya Ducksworth
Dean’s list: Brody William Bray, Macy Dlyn Hegwood, Brandon Reid Henderson and Marina Faith Sims
WAYNESBORO
President’s list: Katelyn Danielle Holland, Jordynne Grimes McCarty, Reagan Revon and Breanna S Walters
Dean’s list: Tyler Reed Cochran, Laken B Freeman, Jeremy Durin Harrison, Mackenzie Nicole Hutto, Shawn Dexter James, Miriam Clanton Nicholson, Jill Tonettee Phillips, Dakota Lyn Shoemaker, Megan Elizabeth Sickinger, Domenesha She'La Taylor and Tria Jaylynn Waller
