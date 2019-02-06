St. John’s Day School students who had all A’s for the second 9 weeks were recognized by Mrs. Carolyn Stone for their hard work with a special breakfast provided by the Parents’ Club. Students on the Head Mistress’ List were: Carter Burroughs, Casey Butts, Brody Crowder, Madelyn Johnson, Ethan Albritton, Marley Brown, Alex Busby, Seoeun Kim, Jayden Long, Ven Price III, McKenzie Rivers, Eve Smith, Jillian Butts, Olivia Galaher, Taylor Graham, Jasper Herrington, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Cole McLeod, Ana Milham, Bishop Gipson, Tyler Jones, Ethan Lawson, Christian Mouannes, Mirabella Price, William Wansley, Somer Wilson, Lilly Adcock, Britton Busby, Elvis Guinn, Ryne Herrington, Sadie Sensenig and Lexi Yablon.
