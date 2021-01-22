The Mississippi Senate unanimously approved legislation raising teacher pay by $1,000. New teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would receive an $1,110 increase, raising starting teacher pay in the state to at least $37,000 a year. This will also raise average teacher pay by $1,000.
Senate Bill 2001 now moves to the House for consideration.
“Our public educators are on the front lines of this pandemic, continuing to make sure Mississippi children receive first-rate instruction,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “Today, the Senate showed their gratitude by unanimously sending a pay increase to the House.
To track the bill, visit: billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2021/pdf/history/SB/SB2001.xml.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.