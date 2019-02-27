TEC recently awarded $5,000 in tuition scholarship money for two high school students in its service area.
Jordyn Harris, a senior from Stringer Attendance Center, is the first-place winner of the 2018 D. L. Fail Memorial Scholarship. The one-year scholarship is worth $3,000. She plans to attend Jones College and possibly pursue a career as an ultrasound technician. Her hobbies are spending time with friends, attending sporting events, and baking and decorating cakes/cookies. She is the editor of Stringer Attendance Center’s yearbook, and is a member of the Diamond Girls, Devil Darlings Dance Team and her youth group at Bethlehem Community Church. She is the daughter of Stephanie Marie Harris.
Taylor Turman, a senior from East Rankin Academy in Pelahatchie, is the second-place winner for 2018. Her one-year scholarship is worth $2,000. She is the daughter Greg and Donna Bradshaw of Polkville.
“The scholarship’s purpose is to encourage young citizens to pursue higher education, establish life goals and voluntarily serve their community,” said Teresa Odom, manager of TEC. “We are grateful to our customers and are honored to have the opportunity to say thank you through this scholarship.”
TEC is a long-time supporter of higher education in Mississippi and wishes to address the many potential setbacks for area students to afford collegiate fees.
“It is our hope that young people will use this opportunity to enhance their scholastic careers, their communities and themselves. TEC is especially pleased to be able to offer educational support to our local students,” said Joseph Fail, president of TEC. “We established this scholarship to honor and remember my father, D.L. Fail, and his pioneering efforts in the independent telephone industry and in his community.”
TEC opens the scholarship to eligible students each October.
