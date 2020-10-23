STARKVILLE —For the first time in more than a decade, Mississippi State University is offering a winter session to help students advance in their academic journeys and earn credits on an accelerated schedule.
With the launch of MSU’s comprehensive “Winter Express,” students at every level can choose from an updated, expanded selection of more than 200 online courses that begin Dec. 1 and conclude Jan. 4. The condensed, five-week semester allows students to earn up to six hours of course credits.
“Winter Express is part of our effort to provide students with options to achieve their educational goals in a virtual learning environment that also prioritizes their health and safety,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “We recognize the need to be as flexible and accommodating as possible in our academic schedules, and we believe Winter Express will be a welcomed addition for students who want to continue to concentrate on their degree tracks.”
With constant attention on COVID-19 precautions, MSU opted to cancel fall break and end the fall semester on Nov. 24 (before Thanksgiving). The change made it possible to offer an online winter session for the month of December, allowing MSU students to advance their education on a faster track at a time when virus-prevention protocols remain in effect and travel is limited.
MSU’s Winter Express offers a flexible online format in which students can benefit from high-quality instruction, student-centered curricula, interactive learning and collaborative study activities.
By enrolling in Winter Express, students can get a head start on the spring 2021 semester, finish core course requirements, take classes within majors or pick up extra credits to accelerate graduation. They also can explore new subject areas, concentrate on difficult courses, and benefit from smaller classes taught by MSU’s world-class faculty.
For more, go to www.msstate.edu.
