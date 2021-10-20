West Jones senior dies in fiery crash with bus
After recently celebrating his 18th birthday, a West Jones High School senior football player tragically died in a wreck on Highway 84 West on Wednesday morning.
Cade Thompson crashed his pickup into the back of a school bus near the intersection of Roy Jefcoat Road while on his way to class. He died despite the efforts of would-be rescuers — civilian and official.
Erica Cantu, 21, did not hesitate to try to help the teen victim when the truck burst into flames after crashing into the bus her 11-year-old brother was about to board.
She ran toward the burning truck and broke the back window in hopes of helping Thompson escape.
When Cantu approached the vehicle, she saw that the teen was unresponsive, and she could not get him out, she said. A neighbor called everyone nearby for fire extinguishers to put the flames out, but to no avail.
Rachel Arimendi, 11, saw the crash and ran to her family for help, she said.
“I ran and told my uncle the truck was on fire,” Arimendi said.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived and told Cantu to step back as gasoline from the truck had spilled across the highway and ignited.
“I wish I could have done more,” Cantu said.
That was the sentiment of all the first-responders. Many of them were visibly shaken, especially by the sight of Thompson’s parents arriving on the scene and sobbing as they held each other for support.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said it was the worst wreck he’d seen in his law enforcement career.
His deputies and School Resource Officer Danny Gibson responded along with firefighters and medics from the Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Soso and Calhoun volunteer fire departments and EMServ Ambulance.
The 11 middle-school students on the bus and the driver got off safely as emergency responders extinguished the flames.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Thad Windham pronounced Thompson dead at the scene. First-responders had to use the jaws of life to extricate Thompson from the vehicle.
West Jones High School Principal Cooper Pope also came to the scene and did
all he could to try to help comfort the victim’s parents.
Pope received a call that a school bus had been hit by an 18-wheeler not a truck, and when he arrived on scene, he realized it could be one of his students at WJHS, he said. Many WJ students drive trucks like the three-quarter-ton dually involved in the crash.
“You never want to lose anyone like this, and you don’t want to lose anyone anyway ... certainly not in a situation like this,” Pope said. “This will be a major impact on our school, the shock and the stages of mourning. That’s why we need the Lord in our lives.”
Superintendent Tommy Parker said three regular school counselors and a crisis response team made up of other counselors in the district were made available to students after the crash.
"We've made the crisis support team available at West Jones for their use as they see fit," Parker said. "We did have school today as the crash occurred before school and thought it would be better for student than going home alone."
This is a terrible tragedy and a loss of one of the school district's outstanding students, Parker said.
"Our whole school community has been affected."
