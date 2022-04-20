The South Jones High School Vortex Indoor Winds blew away the competition again, winning a third consecutive state championship in the Mississippi Indoor Association competition at The University of Mississippi on Friday, April 1.
The group advances to the WGI International Championship in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday.
