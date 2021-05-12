Tigers sign to play for Maroon Typhoon band

Eight members of the Northeast Jones Tiger Pride Marching Band signed scholarships as future members of the Jones College Maroon Typhoon. Seated, from left, are Shannon McCardle (trombone), Luis Hernandez (trumpet), Alisha Hudson (color guard), Cambry Holifield (drum major), Ema Hudson (front ensemble), Gabrielle Hankins (color guard), Cameron Pippen (tuba), Reagan Thornton (trumpet); standing are JC band director Ben Burge, NEJ High School Principal Dr. Petara Jones and NEJ band director Suzi Phillips. (Photo submitted)
