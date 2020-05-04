State Treasurer David McRae has launched the “Tell Me Something Good” scholarship program. Each week in May, a Mississippi Pre-K through 12th-grade student will be awarded a $529 College Savings Mississippi scholarship for doing good in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Young people across Mississippi are doing amazing things to help their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” McRae said. “Not only do we want to hear about them, but we want to reward them with a $529 College Savings Mississippi scholarship.
“We understand these are hard times for many families and it’s easy to find bad news in all of it, so we’re hopeful this will help highlight the incredible resilience and positivity we can find in our communities every day.”
To enter the contest, students must be nominated by a family member, friend, teacher or community member.
To nominate a student, go to www.treasury.ms.gov and complete the online registration form and see contest rules.
Entries are due every Thursday at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced each Monday in May.
(0) comments
