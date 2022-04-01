In its 2023 rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine No. 1 nationwide in producing the highest percentage of graduates serving in rural areas. WCUCOM also ranked fourth in the nation in two other areas – highest percentage of graduates practicing in both primary care and health professional shortage areas.
The 2023 rankings include medical schools awarding both MD (Doctor of Medicine) and DO (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) degrees.
The mission of the WCUCOM is to prepare men and women to become osteopathic physicians through an emphasis on primary care, lifelong learning, research and scholarly activities, service, including osteopathic clinical service and graduate medical education. Using a community-based training model, the COM will educate and train graduates who are committed to serving the healthcare needs of all individuals, with special attention directed to the medically underserved and diverse populations of the state, region and nation.
Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine, said this speaks to the university’s long-range vision and servant’s heart.
“Placing first in the nation among all medical schools for graduates serving rural areas … honors our commitment to this mission,” Subbarao said, noting that WCUCOM was established in 2010 with that mission in mind. “We have recently embarked on an expansion and will continue our commitment to become a world-class institute for primary care.”
Dr. Robert Cain, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, and Dr. Kevin Klauer, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association, visited WCUCOM for the announcement.
“Today, the entire osteopathic medical education community is very proud and congratulates WCUCOM for this well-deserved national recognition,” Cain said. “Since its founding, WCUCOM has devoted itself to training and graduating physicians prepared to practice in all communities, most notably rural and underserved areas across Mississippi and the region.’
WCU President Dr. Tommy King offered his congratulations for the ranking.
“This is a distinct honor that fulfills the mission we established for the medical school more than 12 years ago,” he said. “Dr. Subbarao and our former dean Dr. James Turner are to be commended.”
For more about the WCUCOM, visit wmcarey.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.