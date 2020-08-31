WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) thanked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for approving a school nutrition waiver that will provide schools in Mississippi more flexibility to provide meals and other nutrition benefits for children as schools open around the country.
Perdue on Monday approved extensions for the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Options through Dec. 31.
“This waiver is very good news for Mississippi schools and other organizations that have worked to deliver federal nutrition benefits to school children throughout the pandemic,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am grateful to Secretary Perdue for approving these waiver extensions so children will continue to receive meals during the fall semester.”
Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, signed a letter earlier this month that encouraged Perdue to exercise his waiver authority to assist school food authorities and non-school sponsoring organizations to provide meals to students whether their schools implement in-person, virtual or hybrid classroom sessions.
Using authorities Congress provided in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Perdue extended waivers to allow the continuation of the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Options, which will:
· Allow the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Options meals service in all areas and at no cost;
· Permit meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;
· Waive meal pattern requirements as necessary; and
· Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.
