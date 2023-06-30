The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 spring semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a 4.0 grade-point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 GPA, but less than a 4.0. Local students who earned the honors are listed by town.
Bay Springs
President’s List: Shelby Rhiann Boone, Allison Renea Rowell, Jordan SinClair Scott
Dean’s List: Audrey Jane Wohlscheid
Beaumont
President’s List: Cloe Gracyn Knight
Dean’s List: Jordan Ashanti Evans, Morgan Kelly Oliver
Buckatunna
Dean’s List: Abby Elizabeth Dailey
Collins
President’s List: LaChara Beasley, Rebecca Mae Karolyi, Lacey Middleton, Tina Nguyen, Casey Danielle Pegram
Dean’s List: Tamija Lazzaria Alexander, Marcus K. Brown Jr., Serenity Anne Daniel, Kaitlin Garryelle Harvey, Layton Daniel Hudson, Orlandus Markel Mclaurin, Emma Grace Runnels
Ellisville
President’s List: Haley Leanne Beasley, Jared Allen Bush, Abby Lynn Chittenden, Ashton Cade Culpepper, Ashton Lee Dean, Madison Kaye Diers, Donavon Allen Drennan, Paige Elizabeth Ellzey, Tristan Jesse Gerlach, Karlie Hall, Destini Neykole Hill, Jordan Mackenzie Leggett, Hannah Brooke Miller, Victoria Lauren Roney
Dean’s List: Karime Ambrocio, Valencia Cheyenne Elize Britton, Emily Suzanne Byrd, Penny Cash, Allie Taylor James, Lorran Daphne Morgan, Emma Marie Powell, Mary Ashleigh Probst, Jacob Bradley Roney Sr., Brittney Nicole Sanderson, Stacey N. Thomas, Jessica L Wade
Heidelberg
President’s List: Christian Daniel Schubert, Johnathan Tywan Strickland
Laurel
President’s List: Manuel De Jesus Alvarado, Kaitlan Ann Brady, Morgan Allyse Breland, Patrick R. Callen, Joshua Cooper, Nathan Nguyen Do, Alyssa Claire Ezell, Brennen Clark Green, Kaitlyn Alyse Hearn, Marley K. Hoover, Bryan Andrew Hutchinson, Kaitlyn Mae James, Rivers Elizabeth Johnson, Emily Rose Jones, Brittany Lee, Chloe Grace Lyons, Mackenzie Ireland Masters, Aaliyah Antoinette McClendon, Wilicia Kelly McClendon, Victoria Mitchell, Hailey Renae Nowell, Kristopher Wayne Riley, Seaneria Tyunna Sanders, Macey Alayna Scitzs, Khloe S. Shafer, Madalyn E. Stringer, Tessa Elizabeth Ward, Nicole Allyssa Welch, Joanna Lee Williamson
Dean’s List:
Charles Connor Bell, Anna Jewel Bookout, Joshua Paul Bookout, Darby Ryan Byrd, Hannah Byrd, DaTaisha Cooley, Danielle Gabrielle Daye, Alice Marie Dickey, William Thomas Drennan, Chelsey Rose Dry, Channing Anthony Gibbs, Matthew Woods Harrison, Bailey Nicole Hill, Sylvia D. Brock Hill, Sophie Anne Hoover, Chloe Nicole Jones, Kristen Sanaa Jordan, Madilyn Lapeyrouse, Colton Maslanka, Hunter Eugene Mason, Jordan Kade Matthews, Cameron Timothy Melendez, Jada Michelle Middleton, Charles Elliot Orr, Kerri Lauren Page, Angela Maria Picarella, Daniela None Pimentel, Raveon D. Pruitt, Jakendal Maleikah Ruffin, Abby Marie Segrest, Bria Zhane Sims, Jenna Kate Sumrall, Karsyn Neely Ulmer, Haley Walters, Chloe DeLayne Ward, Kate G. Weekley, Morgan Jennifer White, William Bayne White
Louin
President’s List: Brandon Oree Ainsworth
Dean’s List: India Sade Campbell, Abigail Marie Troth
Mize
President’s List: Daniel Christian Magee, Montanah Rayne Middleton
Dean’s List: Braelyn Rose Boykin, Chyanne Alexah Middleton
Moselle
President’s List: Baylee B. Boyette, Danielle Elizabeth Holliday, Kragen Bailey Lewis, Brooke Leanne Parker, Conner Mackenzie Shattles, Madison Staubach, Julia Marie Sumrall
Mount Olive
President’s List: Mallory Lynd Cockrell, Josie Faith Russell
Dean’s List: Desmond D. King, Anna M. Sasser, Lauren Elizabeth Stamps
Ovett
President’s List: Laiken Danielle Burroughs
Dean’s List: Madison Nicole Bounds
Raleigh
President’s List: Erin Paige Jordan, Courtney Lashea Phillips
Dean’s List: Laura Grace Bankston, Carolyn Elise Robertson
Richton
President’s List: Caylen McKenzie Burge, Zoe Noel Jones, Hannah Faith Prentiss
Dean’s List: Shara Lynn Beasley, Alyssa Eubanks, Whitney Shanice Hinton, Travis Alan Hough, Ivy Sky Lehn, Gracie Ann Nicholas, Reanna Destiny Scoggins, Mahayla Joyce Walley, Taylea Cline Walley, Kristen Michelle Wilson
Rose Hill
Dean’s List: Avery Kevaughna Croft
Sandersville
Dean’s List: Jaylen Rae Padgett
Seminary
President’s List: Emma Grace Atwood, Melissa Joy Blakely, Nicole Denise Blue, Abbie Elizabeth Menjivar, Konner Orylee Smith, Bailey Elizabeth Thrash
Dean’s List: Madisone Alauryne-Eylse Hatten, John Logan Jones, Shayne Ellis Knight, Freeman Walker Sullivan
Soso
President’s List: Maggie Leanna Byrd, Allie Elizabeth Richards
State Line
President’s List: Reagan Alexandria Reid, Allison Sierra Walters, Shakera Shardae Warren, Anna Wood
Dean’s List: Dasani T. Hill, Casey Marie Little, Cambria Ashanti Tatum
Stringer
President’s List: Benjamin Wayne King, Austin Glenn Rayner, Lily Layne Ready
Dean’s List: Luke Thomas McCallum
Taylorsville
President’s List: Victoria Leigh Blackwell, Joseph Leland Flynt, Allie McKenzie McMahon, Jayden Makinley Pruitt
Dean’s List: Collin Lee Nelson, Kennedy Roselle Page, Madilyn Grace Poolson, McKenzie Austyn Rhodes
Vossburg
President’s List: Brianna Nicole Ross
Waynesboro
President’s List: Shania Breanna Hundley, Bethany Laykin Jenkins, Reagan Paige Skinner, Brandon Skipper, Aeriunna Monae Walker, Jaycee Marie Wooten
Dean’s List: Erin Paige Busby, Alexandria A. Crane, Kaylashia Ayanna Davis, Hunter Hunter Grimes, Kami Sierra Kirkendall, Caden S. Neely, Dylan Tyler Newsome, Ashton Tanner Stanley, Madeline Rose Walker, Samuel Logan White
The University of Southern Mississippi is a comprehensive public research institution delivering transformative programs on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites in central and southern Mississippi, as well as online. Founded in 1910, USM welcomes a diverse student body of more than 14,000, representing 71 countries, all 50 states and every county in Mississippi. For more information, visit usm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.