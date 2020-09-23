To say University of Southern Mississippi graduate student Ja’Len Husband enjoys volunteering is a little like saying NFL quarterback Tom Brady enjoys winning.
For his tireless commitment to community service, Husband, a 2013 Laurel High School graduate, has been presented with the 2020 President’s Volunteer Service Award. The prestigious honor comes directly from the U.S. White House and includes a special letter of commendation from President Donald Trump.
The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too. Husband was nominated by national honor society Sigma Alpha Lambda, of which he is a member. He received official notification of the award last week.
Husband said volunteerism has always been a high priority in his life.
“Giving back to my community has always been important to me. Not only do I get to help the people around me; I also get to make lifelong memories in the process,” he said.
Husband earned his undergraduate degree in applied technology this past May. He is currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Health degree with an emphasis in health policy and administration.
During his USM career, Husband has been an active participant in numerous community and campus-based organizations. Among those are:
• Student Government Association Varsity
• Student Government Association Election Commission
• Student Government Association Senator
• Student Alumni Association board member, 2018-2020
• Student Eagle Club
• Men of Excellence
• Transfer Student Association President, 2018-2020
• Volunteer USM
• National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
• African American Student Organization
• Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society
• Southern Miss Activities Council
In the past year, he has been honored by the university with the AASO Rising Leadership Award; Who’s Who at Southern Miss – Best Citizen Award; Center for Community Engagement Student Community Service Hall of Fame and President’s List.
