Four University of Southern Mississippi graduate students in its College of Arts and Sciences have been awarded the prestigious NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium’s Graduate Research Fellowship for this academic year.

One of the recipients is Chandler Shrimp of Richton, a doctoral student in computational science with an emphasis in mathematics. Her research employs computational mathematics to simulate physical systems like fluid flow or heat transfer with the aim to solve equations describing these processes quickly and accurately for real-life predictions.

Chandler Shrimp

Chandler Shrimp

