Four University of Southern Mississippi graduate students in its College of Arts and Sciences have been awarded the prestigious NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium’s Graduate Research Fellowship for this academic year.
One of the recipients is Chandler Shrimp of Richton, a doctoral student in computational science with an emphasis in mathematics. Her research employs computational mathematics to simulate physical systems like fluid flow or heat transfer with the aim to solve equations describing these processes quickly and accurately for real-life predictions.
“Being selected as a NASA Fellow holds immense significance for me, especially as a first-generation college student navigating the complexities of dual diagnoses/co-occurring disorders,” Shrimp said. “This achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a monumental accomplishment for my family. It serves as a beacon of validation and a source of hope, attesting to the power of resilience and determination.
“Additionally, this fellowship grants me the privilege of maintaining my role with the McNair Scholars program, where I have the honor of providing service and guidance to underrepresented undergraduate students to prepare them for post-bachelorette studies.”
The other USM recipients are:
• Chelsea Drum, a doctoral student in computational science with an emphasis in mathematics from Jackson, Mo.;
• Penelope Jankoski, a doctoral student in polymer science and engineering from Louisville, Ky.;
• Emma Humphreys, a master’s degree student in biological sciences from Oxford.
The graduate fellows submitted a proposal for their research that included a K-12 outreach activity, a mandatory component of the fellowship that can be conducted for up to three years.
Drum’s doctoral research aims to develop a new algorithm for high-performance computing that can accurately and efficiently simulate time-dependent physical phenomena at high spatial resolution.
Jankoski’s research centers on utilizing self-assembling peptides, known as peptide amphiphiles, to create a scaffold to promote tissue regeneration following acute injury.
Humphreys’ research focuses on studying green sea turtles in West Africa using environmental DNA (eDNA). She is surveying different countries for turtle presence/absence, and quantifying eDNA abundance in sediment cores to document species decline over time.
The MSSGC is a statewide non-profit entity consisting of institutions of higher learning, which includes USM, coordinated and supported by NASA. Its mission is to enhance and support aerospace science and technology efforts and activities in Mississippi, as well as promote a strong science, mathematics and technology base in the region’s educational institutions.
