USM

The dome at Southern Miss (Photo by Southern Miss media relations)

The University of Southern Mississippi has been recognized as one of the nation’s top online colleges in rankings recently released by Newsweek magazine. USM earned a No. 34 ranking out of 200 universities listed. No other Mississippi university is ranked in the top 60.

 For the second year, Newsweek and global data firm Statista worked together to find “America's Top Online Colleges 2023” and “America's Top Online Learning Providers 2023.” The lists are based on a survey of about 9,000 online learners and in-depth research about the institutions.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.