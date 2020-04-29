The University of Southern Mississippi is planning to resume on-campus operations this fall. The regular semester is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 24. These plans could change, as guidance from public health officials monitoring COVID-19 continues to evolve.
In preparation for this transition, modified policies and procedures are being developed for implementation across the institution, including expanded health and safety protocols and flexible course formats, which will allow the institution to adapt more easily to changes in the environment.
“The Southern Miss on-campus experience has proven to be a strong indicator of student success,” University President Rodney D. Bennett said. “The safety and well-being of our students and our entire University community are our top priority, and although our fall semester will look different, our commitment to preparing our students for the world that awaits them has not wavered.
“While many factors are still unknown, the fall semester will undoubtedly be another test of our demonstrated ability to meet any challenge with innovation and determination,” Bennett added. “I am proud of the way The University of Southern Mississippi has responded to this crisis through our support of critical community health and testing needs, and I have no doubt these efforts will only be further enhanced when our full faculty, staff, and student body return to our campuses this fall.”
Specific details will be developed in the coming weeks as USM completes a thorough review of current public health guidelines, with a strategic, measured approach to implementing requirements for protective face coverings, strict social distancing, and increased sanitation of high-traffic areas, along with course modifications.
Public health guidelines will determine future plans for large gatherings, including athletic events. Changes to student life programming and housing policies will also be implemented in accordance with current health guidance.
Prospective students are encouraged to visit usm.edu/admissions for more information about academic programs, scholarships, and financial aid opportunities.
