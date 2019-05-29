University of Southern Mississippi student Landry Smith of Laurel, has been awarded a study abroad grant valued at $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Smith is one of 75 students nationwide to receive the award.
The grants are designed to support undergraduates, both members and nonmembers from campuses that have Phi Kappa Phi chapters, as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.
Currently a junior majoring in psychology at USM, Smith will use the grant to study abroad in the United Kingdom.
The selection process for a study abroad grant is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, relation of travel to academic preparation and career goals, a personal statement, letters of recommendation, and acceptance into a study abroad program. Each recipient receives $1,000 to be applied toward travel abroad.
Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program has awarded more than $875,000 to undergraduate students. The grants are part of the Society’s robust portfolio of award programs, which gives nearly $1 million each year to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.
To learn more about the Study Abroad Program and other Phi Kappa Phi awards, visit
