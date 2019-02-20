Students at Excellence in Learning Academy in Laurel had a half-day of school last Thursday after enjoying Valentine’s Day parties. Each class gave out valentines to each other, and they celebrated with a party with food and treats. Madeline Lee and Avery Garner are shown working on a Valentine’s Day craft, and preschool student Lucy Parker, left, is shown enjoying treats at her party.
