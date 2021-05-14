Wayne County High School will host a special parade-style graduation ceremony starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Wayne County courthouse in Waynesboro.
The graduates and their families will then continue up Azalea Drive toward their destination, Wayne County High School, where they will receive their diplomas.
Each student’s name will be announced as they pass along the parade route.
Wayne County High School will graduate 193 students in the 2021 class.
This will be the second consecutive year for WCHS to host a drive-through graduation.
