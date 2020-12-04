Beginning on Monday, all K-8 schools in Wayne County will begin a hybrid schedule. Group A will go on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Group B will go on Tuesday and Thursday.
All middle school basketball games have been postponed.
Students who have had a positive test result or live in the house with someone who has tested positive are asked to stay away from school. Parents need to notify the school of any positive results in the household, school officials said
Wayne County High School began distance/virtual learning on Friday and that will continue through Dec. 18. All paper packets are due on or before Dec. 15. Faculty and staff are to report to school for normal hours. A decision on high school sports will be made soon.
