Wayne County High School officials have made alternative arrangements to the May 22 graduation ceremony to meet Mississippi Department of Education guidelines for social gatherings to combat COVID-19.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County courthouse and follow a similar format to the homecoming parade, following Azalea Drive and ending at the high school.
Parade guidelines
• One vehicle per family
• No church vans, buses or large vehicles that can carry large numbers of people
• No throwing of candy or other items allowed
• No walkers allowed
• All intersecting roads with Azalea Drive from the courthouse to Walmart will be closed and police will direct travelers
• No parking along Azalea Drive. All vehicles must be 6 feet from the roadway
• People along the route with small children are asked to monitor them and make sure they are safe and out of the way of moving vehicles.
• School officials thank the City of Waynesboro for its help and urge all attendees to pick up their trash afterward in order to assist city workers with cleanup.
