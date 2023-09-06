William Carey University announced undergraduate President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the summer trimester. President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Students earning these recognitions are listed by their home town.
President's List: Bianca L. Binion
President's List: Hailey Michelle Hall, Madison Paige Seger, Kamrie Paige Walters
Dean's List: Melissa Annette Jordan
President's List: Kenneth Calvin Andrews, Christy Naomi Parish, Hayden Kimberly Pryor
Dean's List: Roseanna Lee Kirkwood
President's List: Jada Danae Bright, Christyane Michelle Graham, Delaquance Serenity Jasper, Sarah Woodyear
President's List: Abby Grace Harper
President's List: Callie Omega Sizemore
Dean's List: Anie Karol Mitchell
President's List: Alexis Grace Herrington
Dean's List: Sarah Boykin, Christopher Lavell Starr
Dean's List: Alesha Craishean Bonner
Dean's List: Sha'Qwanna Mechelle Gandy
