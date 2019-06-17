The Program of Research & Evaluation for Public Schools at William Carey University is now accepting applications from K-12 principals, teachers and superintendents for the 2019-20 CEO Leadership Academy. CEO stands for “Collaborating to Empower Others.”
“The CEO Leadership Academy allows educators from all over the state to meet and share ideas. As the group meets to discuss situations at their schools, and in their classrooms, it will become evident that they face the same types of conundrums – even though they may be miles apart,” said Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the School of Education.
The CEO Leadership Academy will meet five times during the upcoming school year:
• Aug. 26-27 (Jackson)
• Oct. 17-18 (South Alabama)
• Dec. 9-10 (Jackson)
• Feb. 4-5 (Meridian)
• March 4-6 (Hattiesburg)
Sessions will be led by facilitators from the WCU School of Education: Burnett, Dr. Chuck Benigno, Dr. Kim Benton, Dr. Ed Leonard and Dr. Patti Permenter.
“Leaders learn by trial and fire,” said Permenter, who is PREPS associate director. “But training designed to form bonds among people and initiate conversation allows for significant personal growth and mutual support.
“We’ll spend time working in teams with real-world scenarios of typical school situations and disruptions. Participants will discuss their experience and pertinent research to develop new ways to lead their schools.”
As in the past, the program is supported by a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation, which will be used to reduce tuition costs. Educators chosen for the CEO Leadership Academy will also receive either OSL or SEMI credits, or nine hours of graduate credit from William Carey University.
Educators who would like to attend are encouraged to apply online by July 15 for this competitive program. A link to the application can be found on the PREPS website, www.mspreps.org. Choose the CEO Leadership Academy link and look for the “Apply and learn more” link at the bottom of the next screen.
For more information, contact Permenter at 601-606-6229 or
