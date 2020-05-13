In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, William Carey University will host virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday.
WCU President Dr. Tommy King congratulated the Class of 2020.
“First, let me say how much we admire your persistence in completing your degree requirements,” he said. “Many of you went through the 2017 tornado and are now enduring the 2020 COVID crisis, yet you have not let these hindrances keep you from achieving your goals. We are so proud of you.”
For scheduling details about WCU’s virtual commencement ceremonies, visit the “Events” listing on the university’s website, www.wmcarey.edu/event/2020-05-16/spring-commencement.
