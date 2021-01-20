William Carey University invites aspiring teachers to apply for the Mississippi Teacher Residency program — a partnership among the Mississippi Department of Education, universities and K-12 school districts.
Now in its third year, the pilot program seeks to change the way prospective teachers are trained by providing them with more real-life classroom experience under the guidance of mentor teachers. It is open to anyone with an associate’s degree, or at least 60 college credits from a degree program, who has a 2.75 grade point average. The deadline to apply is Feb. 5.
William Carey was one of three universities chosen by MDE to receive a $600,000 grant to launch the program. WCU accepted its first teacher residency students in fall 2019. The program takes two years, during which students complete a bachelor’s degree in K-6 elementary education. Students split their time between courses provided by WCU’s Tradition campus and working in classrooms alongside mentor teachers from the university’s K-12 partners – the Ocean Springs and Gulfport school districts.
The application for the Mississippi Teacher Residency program is available online. Visit the Mississippi Department of Education website at this link, www.mdek12.org/OTL/MTR.
For more information, contact Dr. Mary Rodgers at (228) 702-1786 or mrodgers@wmcarey.edu.
