Steven Burkett, center, of Ovett, a second-year medical student at the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, received a $40,000 Joel and Lois McKenzie Trust Restricted Scholarship during Honors Day Convocation on April 24. The scholarship, which was awarded unexpectedly by WCU President Tommy King, will be received during Burkett’s third and fourth years of study. Kisha Burgess of Miami, right, a third-year medical student, received the $40,000 James Turner Scholarship, funded by the Joel and Lois McKenzie Trust, to support her fourth year of study. Her scholarship is named in honor of retired WCUCOM Dean Dr. James Turner. WCUCOM Dean Dr. Italo Subbarao is shown congratulating Burkett and Burgess.
