West Jones High School’s Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership representatives are sophomores Jaylen Green and Rase Jones. Green is on track to graduate with Distinguished Endorsement and as a Mississippi Scholar.
He is active in many clubs and organizations at West Jones, and he is a member of the award-winning show choir, Imagination. He is the son of Byron Morgan and Stephanie Green.
Jones is also on track to graduate with Distinguished Endorsement and as a Mississippi Scholar. He is active in several clubs and organizations at the school and is a letterman on the varsity football team. He is the son of Jenna Yelverton. HOBY is an organization that’s dedicated to “training and nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow.”
