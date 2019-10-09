West Jones High School’s homecoming court for 2019 has been selected. They are listed with the name of their escort in parentheses. The Homecoming Queen is Madi Waters (Sam Hill) and the Mustang Maid is Diamond Keyes (Cameron Lindsey). Senior Student Body Maids are Natalie Allgood (Braxton Rustin) and Brikayla Gray (Avery Young); Football Maids are Alexis Blakeney (Tanner Bullock) and Lakenzie Graves (Re’Quan Keyes); Senior Maids are Kasia Hosey (Kelton Keene) and Breonna Williams (Matt Parker); Junior Maids are Summer Boyd (Bryse Mauldin) and Kate Cupit (Corey Pitts); Sophomore Maids are Maggie Bullock (Nick Green) and Hilton Graham (Luke Chatham); Freshmen Maids are Anna Grace Bolivar (Brady Richards) and Maylee McLeod (Nathan Ainsworth). The Mustangs play Forest Hill on Friday night. (Photo submitted)
