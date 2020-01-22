Winners of the West Jones Junior High Beauty pageant, from left, Alex Matthews, fourth alternate; Ashlee Ainsworth, first alternate; Payton Gray, most beautiful; LeighEllen Thompson, second alternate; and Sadie Scruggs, third alternate. Payton is an eighth-grader at West Jones. She is the daughter of Robby and Amber Gray of the Pleasant Ridge Community. (Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.