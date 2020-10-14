West Jones Middle School September Students of the Month were seventh-graders Molli Ellzey and Danny Mendoza, and eighth-graders Maci Bray and Trace Weekley. Students were nominated by their teachers for the honor. Student of the Month is sponsored by the WJMS Student Council with help from Mrs. Lacy Cockrell and the middle school art department. (Submitted photos)
