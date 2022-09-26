The West Jones Science Club had its first meeting of the year in August. Members learned about physics concepts from Science Club President Lindsey Cole. An egg-drop contest took place as students attempted to apply concepts of momentum and impulse to design the best contraption. Winners of the competition were seniors Jason Olson, left, and Alex Slater. (Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.