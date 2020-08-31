William Carey University conferred the Doctor of Public Service, honoris causa, upon U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker Aug. 27 during a ceremony on the Hattiesburg campus.
“Roger Wicker has given his whole life to serving others,” WCU President Dr. Tommy King said. “From his years in the military to his service as a U.S. Representative and now U.S. Senator, his service has been impeccable. WCU is honored to recognize Sen. Wicker with this degree.”
Wicker began his career in public service in the Mississippi Senate representing Lee and Pontotoc counties. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2007. Since 2007, Wicker has represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate. He has also served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, retiring from the reserve in 2004 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
“It’s been terrific to work with Dr. King over time at the federal level, after the tornado and other occasions when we could be of assistance,” Wicker said. “I’m so humbled, absolutely down to my very core, and this will always be one of the highest honors I could possibly receive.”
Prior recipients of honorary degrees from William Carey University include Dr. Alton Oschner, Chester Swor, Eudora Welty, Leontyne Price, William Winter, Charles Pickering and Trent Lott.
The conferral of this honorary doctorate would normally have been part of summer graduation at Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium, but WCU hosted the ceremonies online due to the pandemic. Wicker delivered the commencement address during the virtual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.