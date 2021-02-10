William Carey University signed an articulation agreement with Northwestern Caribbean Baptist Theological Seminary on Grand Cayman.
Beginning this fall, WCU will provide a 12-course certificate program in Christian ministry to NCBTS students. Through the agreement, WCU will accept in transfer six courses taught by approved NCBTS faculty members. Seminary students will take the remaining six courses online from William Carey instructors. Students who successfully complete the program will be awarded a Certificate of Christian Ministry.
