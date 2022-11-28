William Carey University has been selected as College Raptor’s 2023 “Best in the U.S. Hidden Gem” for the state of Mississippi.
“We’re glad to be recognized with a ‘Best in the U.S.’ award – received by only one college or university in each state. It serves as a reminder of the service William Carey provides to our students and our community,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett. “We are in good company with other schools across the country who have been recognized at this level. It’s one more indication that Carey is gaining a national presence.”
WCU also won a “Southeast U.S. Hidden Gem” award for the sixth consecutive year.
College Raptor is a leading college planning platform that helps people explore the best college options for their family. Its Hidden Gem awards are based on a combination of factors, including retention rates, graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, endowment per student, selectivity, campus diversity and other key metrics as reported via the National Center for Education Statistics for the most recently available enrollment year.
“At College Raptor, we recognize the challenges many students and families face when creating their college application lists,” said William Staib, co-founder and CEO, College Raptor. “With our 2023 Hidden Gem Colleges, we chose to highlight great schools like William Carey that are worth exploring for their academic, financial, and social fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.