william carey

William Carey University has been selected as College Raptor’s 2023 “Best in the U.S. Hidden Gem” for the state of Mississippi.

“We’re glad to be recognized with a ‘Best in the U.S.’ award – received by only one college or university in each state. It serves as a reminder of the service William Carey provides to our students and our community,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett. “We are in good company with other schools across the country who have been recognized at this level. It’s one more indication that Carey is gaining a national presence.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.