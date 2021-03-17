William Carey University will offer its sixth ACT Camp in a hybrid format for 2021. The camp focuses on helping motivated students raise their ACT score for college entry. The dates for the camps are:
• Monday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 9: Virtual sessions with small groups
• Thursday, June 10: On-campus exam session (Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses)
The cost of the camp is $20 and includes book and necessary materials. Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by April 15.
The camp provides subject area and general testing strategy sessions. Applications are open to 2020-21 high school juniors or seniors who have taken the national ACT exam at least once.
Visit www.wmcarey.edu/act-camp for details and to download an application.
For more information, contact Tina Bond at 601-318-6091 or email tbond@wmcarey.edu.
