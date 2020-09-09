William Carey University announces the undergraduate President’s List and Dean’s List Scholars for the Summer 2020 Trimester.
President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Honorees can’t have a failing grade in any class.
Students earning these recognitions are listed by town:
Ellisville - President’s List: James Brandt Simpson. Dean’s List: Princess Keria Abreail Greer, Hannah Faith Morris
Laurel - President’s List: Anthony Phillip Barnes, Nancy Rachell Brashier, Catherine Grace Jackson, Wyndolyn Shea Ladner, Kira Santana Morrell, Kiersten Anglene Hickey Sullivan, Candace Tiffany Taylor. Dean’s List: Lori Brooke Fowler, Carrie LaSha Ham
Moselle - Dean’s List: Noemi Hernandez
Ovett - Dean’s List: Brendon Carl Hollimon
Soso - President’s List: India Jones, Amanda Carol Nance. Dean’s List: Sharda Shanta Shelby
Bay Springs - Dean’s List: Denise Lashelle McAdoo
Collins - President’s List: Dextrianna Dexzavia Magee, Jasmine Gewona Payton, Chariti Faidreuana Sims
Heidelberg - President’s List: Rafael Van Farrell. Dean’s List: Kimberley Guined, Jimmy Jones
Richton - President’s List: Carrie Denise Beech, Haley Scarlet Hinton, Shelby Danielle Shows. Dean’s List: Chasity Shae Jordan
Seminary - President’s List: Jessica M Butler, Abbey Caroline Johnson Walker
Stringer - President’s List: Madyson May Williams
Taylorsville - President’s List: T’mara Hall, Tifany Renee Keys
Vossburg - Dean’s List: Trimeca Trishann Worley
Waynesboro - President’s List: Kayla Michelle Gordon Ferguson, Amanda Beth Mowinski
