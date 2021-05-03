West Jones art student Grace Harrison’s painting “Cotton Doilies” was selected as Best-in-Show in Rep. Steven Palazzo’s 4th Congressional District Student Art Contest. She won airline tickets to the Congressional Art Forum in Washington D.C., and her art will hang in the United States Capitol for a year, along with other Congressional winners from around the United States. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.