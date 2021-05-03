Eva Kiparizoska of Laurel was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kiparizoska was initiated at The University of Mississippi.
The West Jones graduate is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Seven local University of Southern Mississippi students were initiated into Phi Kappa Phi as well. They are:
• Jordan Butler of Ellisville;
• Amanda Yingling of Ellisville;
• Kailee Blackledge of Laurel;
• Sierra Soto of Laurel;
• Cristina Wertz of Moselle;
• Blake McKay of Ovett;
• River Howell of Soso
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is: “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Some of the organization's notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. For more, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
