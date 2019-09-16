OXFORD – A West Jones graduate is one of 17 freshmen in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi to get part of a total of $130,750 in scholarship money.
Eva Kiparizoska was one of five UM students to be awarded a McDonnell Barksdale Scholarship. She won the AP Biology Award, first place in advertising design at the State Beta Convention, Spanish III Award and Algebra III Certificate at West Jones. She is majoring in biochemistry.
“Each year, a new group of high-performing students distinguish themselves to join the ranks of our SMBHC scholarship holders,” said Douglass Sullivan- González, Honors College dean. “We are extremely proud of this year’s freshman group who already understand the demands of what it means to be ‘citizen’ and ‘scholar’ in a challenging environment. We anticipate four great years of their involvement in our university community.”
For more information about the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, visit http://www.honors.olemiss.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.