Addison Holland, a Mississippi University for Women culinary arts student from Laurel, is the 2020 Southern Grace Scholarship recipient.
The West Jones graduate has been awarded scholarships all four years while at The W. She earned the Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship twice, and this recent award marks her second time to win the Southern Grace scholarship.
Holland, a senior, pursued her collegiate studies at The W majoring in culinary arts with a minor in nutrition and business. Following graduation, she plans to open her own small-town bakery to provide cakes, breads and pastries made fresh daily.
Holland said she is honored to be chosen for the second year in a row. “I love being able to represent the culinary department in such a big way,” she said.
Holland is also involved in community and campus life. She is a member of the Lockheart Social Club and serves as songfest coordinator, song leader, pledge trainer and assistant recruitment chair. In addition, she serves as the public representative of the Culinary Arts Club. Active in the Baptist Student Union, she is also a volunteer with the Columbus Pilgrimage and Project Ukraine.
Endowed in 2006 by the MUW Alumni Association in part from the sales of the “Southern Grace” cookbook, the scholarship is awarded annually to a promising culinary arts student.
Applicants for the Southern Grace Scholarship must have junior or senior hours in the culinary arts department with an overall grade point average of 2.75 and a major GPA of 3.0. Additionally, students must submit a resume, transcripts, a brief essay and two letters of recommendation.
