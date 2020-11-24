Brianna Noelle Read of Laurel is among the more than 350 students who were inducted into the UM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the fall 2020-21 semester.
The West Jones and Jones College graduate is pursuing a B.S.W. in social work within the School of Applied Sciences.
In a typical year, students are inducted into the society in a ceremony involving the university’s top academic leaders, many of whom who are also members of Phi Kappa Phi. However, with safety protocols preventing large in-person gatherings, the honor society’s board still wanted to recognize outstanding students like Read.
“We chose to celebrate our 380 initiates via social media this year because we wanted the chance to spread the word of their accomplishment as widely as possible,” said Debora Wenger, UM Phi Kappa Phi board member. “These are amazing students who represent the best of what college students can be, and the world just needs a little more to celebrate right now.”
Phi Kappa Phi celebrated 60 years on the UM campus in 2019. Notable inductees from the school include former chancellor Robert Khayat, the late Sen. Thad Cochran and bestselling author John Grisham. Presidents, senators, Supreme Court Justices, governors, Pulitzer Prize winners and astronauts count themselves as members of Phi Kappa Phi.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines in its mission “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Membership is based on a student’s character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5 percent of their class, while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class.
