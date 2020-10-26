West Jones High School Peer Council members prepared for Red Ribbon Week by creating posters to line the halls of West Jones Elementary, North Jones Elementary, South Jones Elementary and Moselle Elementary. The goal of the Peer Council is to encourage all students to stay drug- and tobacco-free. WJH Peer Council is taught by Denise Graves with the help of JCSD Nurse Courtney Johnson. Peer Council members, from left, Todd Pankowski, Cadie Lowe, Harlei Boler, Kaylee Anderson, Tanner Anderson, Maria Terry, Jordan Smith, Kennedy Beech, Anna Wilson and Benji Masters. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.