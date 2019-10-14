West Jones High School Peer Council created “Just Say No” posters to be displayed at West Jones Elementary and North Jones Elementary during Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23-31. Peer Council members hope to encourage all students to “Be Drug Free.” Peer Council is taught by Denise Graves and she is assisted by Francie Pope, nurse for the Jones County School District. Pictured are, front row from left, Maria Terry and Jordan Smith; middle row, Elizabeth Little, Kennedy Beech, Harlei Boler, Dominique Barajas, Tanner Anderson, Garrett Mixon and Carter Jones; back row, Sydney Knotts, Payton Gray, Alysabeth Bryant, Benji Masters and Jackson Craven. (Photo submitted)
